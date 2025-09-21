Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills 14 Palestinians in Gaza since dawn
Displaced Gaza City residents recount being chased by Israeli quadcopters after being forced to flee their shelters.
Published On 21 Sep 2025
- At least 14 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since dawn, including nine in Gaza City, medical sources told Al Jazeera.
- The deaths come a day after Israeli forces killed 91 Palestinians in Gaza in a day, according to medics, including family members of a prominent doctor and four people on board a truck fleeing northern Gaza City.