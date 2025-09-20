Live updates,

LIVE: Israel ramps up Gaza City assault, kills children in strike on school

Israeli forces continue to carry out attacks on Gaza’s main urban centre, with two children killed in a strike on tent.

A girl stands next to a stroller, as two children sit in it, while displaced Palestinians get ready to flee, amid an Israeli military operation, after Israeli forces ordered residents of Gaza City to evacuate to the south, in Gaza City, September 19, 2025. REUTERS/Ebrahim Hajjaj TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Video Duration 01 minutes 45 seconds 01:45

Fire and smoke from Israeli attacks dominate Gaza City skyline

By Alastair McCready, Stephen Quillen and Virginia Pietromarchi

Published On 20 Sep 2025

  • Israeli forces continue to bombard Gaza, killing two children in a strike on a school-turned-shelter in Gaza City, a day after killing 43 Palestinians across the Strip.
  • The Palestinian Civil Defence says nearly half of Gaza City’s population, or about 450,000 people, have fled the area since Israel launched its major operation there in August.