LIVE: Israel ramps up Gaza City assault, kills children in strike on school
Israeli forces continue to carry out attacks on Gaza’s main urban centre, with two children killed in a strike on tent.
Published On 20 Sep 2025
- Israeli forces continue to bombard Gaza, killing two children in a strike on a school-turned-shelter in Gaza City, a day after killing 43 Palestinians across the Strip.
- The Palestinian Civil Defence says nearly half of Gaza City’s population, or about 450,000 people, have fled the area since Israel launched its major operation there in August.