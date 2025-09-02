Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills 17 Palestinians in Gaza since dawn
Israeli forces continue to attack aid seekers as the death toll from famine continues to rise in Gaza.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
Published On 2 Sep 2025
- At least 17 Palestinians, including six aid seekers, have been killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza since dawn, according to medical sources speaking to Al Jazeera.
- Meanwhile, the number of hunger-related deaths has reached 348, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.