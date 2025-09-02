Live updatesLive updates,
Afghanistan earthquake live: Search for survivors on after 800 killed
Rescuers try to reach isolated villages in the eastern Kunar province after a 6.0 quake kills 800 people and wounds 2,800 others.
Published On 2 Sep 2025
- A desperate search for survivors is on after a powerful earthquake killed at least 800 people and wounded more than 2,800 in eastern Afghanistan.
- Several villages in the impoverished country’s Kunar province have been wiped off the map after the magnitude 6.0 quake, with its epicentre some 27km (17 miles) northeast of Jalalabad in Nangarhar province, struck at about midnight on Sunday.