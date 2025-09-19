Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Trump and Xi ‘hold call’; TikTok and US-China trade top agenda
US and Chinese presidents to discuss deal to keep popular social media app online in US, trade relations.
Published On 19 Sep 2025
- United States President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, have held a phone conversation, according to China’s state media.
- The two leaders were set to discuss details of a deal to keep Chinese-owned TikTok operating in the US as well as efforts to ease trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies.