LIVE: Trump and Xi to hold call; TikTok and US-China trade top agenda
US and Chinese presidents to discuss deal to keep popular social media app online in US, trade relations.
Published On 19 Sep 2025
- United States President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, are expected to hold a phone conversation.
- The two leaders are set to discuss details of a deal to keep Chinese-owned TikTok operating in the US as well as efforts to ease trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies.