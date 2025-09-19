Live updates,

LIVE: Gaza war escalates as Israel defies global condemnation

Mass expulsion continues from Gaza’s largest urban centre as hundreds of thousands of trapped civilians endure incessant Israeli bombardment.

Displaced Palestinians flee amid an Israeli military operation, after Israeli forces ordered residents of Gaza City to evacuate to the south, in Gaza City
Video Duration 02 minutes 29 seconds 02:29

Displaced Palestinians shelter at garbage dumps

By Stephen Quillen and Nils Adler

Published On 19 Sep 2025

Save

  • The Israeli army is mobilising near the heart of Gaza City, forcing tens of thousands of Palestinians onto coastal roads in a bid to drive them out of the Strip’s main urban centre.
  • People in besieged Gaza City tell Al Jazeera about nonstop attacks, including strikes by drones and fighter jets and blasts from remote-controlled robots, with the Israeli military blowing up entire neighbourhoods as it advances.