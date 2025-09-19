Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Gaza war escalates as Israel defies global condemnation
Mass expulsion continues from Gaza’s largest urban centre as hundreds of thousands of trapped civilians endure incessant Israeli bombardment.
Published On 19 Sep 2025
- The Israeli army is mobilising near the heart of Gaza City, forcing tens of thousands of Palestinians onto coastal roads in a bid to drive them out of the Strip’s main urban centre.
- People in besieged Gaza City tell Al Jazeera about nonstop attacks, including strikes by drones and fighter jets and blasts from remote-controlled robots, with the Israeli military blowing up entire neighbourhoods as it advances.