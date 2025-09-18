Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Trump to meet UK’s Starmer after ceremonial welcome from King Charles
Starmer, who hopes their exchange will lead to deeper economic ties, is likely to press the US president on Ukraine and Israel.
Published On 18 Sep 2025
- United States President Donald Trump is set to leave Windsor, where he was welcomed by King Charles and other senior royals, and meet Prime Minister Keir Starmer at his Chequers residence, a country estate.
- The pair will discuss trade and foreign affairs, including policy on Ukraine and Israel on the second day of his state visit.