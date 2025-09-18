Live updates,

LIVE: Trump to meet UK’s Starmer after ceremonial welcome from King Charles

Starmer, who hopes their exchange will lead to deeper economic ties, is likely to press the US president on Ukraine and Israel.

US President Donald Trump and King Charles speak on day one of Trump's second state visit to the UK.
US President Donald Trump and King Charles interact at the state banquet for the US president and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle on day one of their second state visit to the UK, Wednesday, September 17, 2025 [Yui Mok/Pool via Reuters]

By Nils Adler

Published On 18 Sep 2025

  • United States President Donald Trump is leaving Windsor, where he was welcomed by King Charles and other senior royals, and meet Prime Minister Keir Starmer at his Chequers residence, a country estate.
  • The pair will discuss trade and foreign affairs, including policy on Ukraine and Israel on the second day of his state visit.