LIVE: Israel applying ‘extreme pressure’ as Gaza death toll passes 65,000

Israeli attacks kill dozens more Palestinians in Gaza City as the death toll surges during its widely criticised ground invasion.

Displaced Palestinians, fleeing northern Gaza due to an Israeli military operation, move southward after Israeli forces ordered residents of Gaza City to evacuate to the south, in the central Gaza Strip, September 17, 2025. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa REFILE - QUALITY REPEAT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Israel's forced displacement: Palestinians in Gaza city prepare to move south

By Alastair McCready, Faisal Ali, Stephen Quillen and Nils Adler

Published On 18 Sep 2025

  • The Israeli military kills at least 83 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip, including 61 in Gaza City, where a major offensive continues despite threats of sanctions against Israel.
  • Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud reports the Israeli army continues to apply “extreme pressure” to force hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in the north into overcrowded central and southern Gaza.