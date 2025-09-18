Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel applying ‘extreme pressure’ as Gaza death toll passes 65,000
Israeli attacks kill dozens more Palestinians in Gaza City as the death toll surges during its widely criticised ground invasion.
Published On 18 Sep 2025
- The Israeli military kills at least 83 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip, including 61 in Gaza City, where a major offensive continues despite threats of sanctions against Israel.
- Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud reports the Israeli army continues to apply “extreme pressure” to force hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in the north into overcrowded central and southern Gaza.