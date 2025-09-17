Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills a dozen Palestinians as Gaza City invasion intensifies
At least 12 people killed across the Gaza Strip since dawn as Israeli army assault to seize largest urban centre draws global condemnation.
- A dozen Palestinians have been killed throughout the Gaza Strip since dawn as Israel continues its full-fledged ground invasion of its biggest city despite growing international condemnation.
- The dead include a child and his mother, killed in an air attack on a residential apartment in the Shati refugee camp west of Gaza City.