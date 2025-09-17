Live updates,

LIVE: Israel kills a dozen Palestinians as Gaza City invasion intensifies

At least 12 people killed across the Gaza Strip since dawn as Israeli army assault to seize largest urban centre draws global condemnation.

Hungry Palestinians jostle for food as a charity distributes meals in besieged Gaza City
Defying Israeli forced evacuation, a Family in Gaza City prefer martyrdom on their land

By Edna Mohamed and Faisal Ali

Published On 17 Sep 2025

  • A dozen Palestinians have been killed throughout the Gaza Strip since dawn as Israel continues its full-fledged ground invasion of its biggest city despite growing international condemnation.
  • The dead include a child and his mother, killed in an air attack on a residential apartment in the Shati refugee camp west of Gaza City.