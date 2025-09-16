Live updates,

LIVE: Israel pounds Gaza City; Muslim leaders condemn strike on Qatar

Israeli forces intensify attacks on Gaza City, killing dozens, as Arab and Muslim nations denounce Israel’s attack on Doha.

Smoke rises from the evacuated Al-Ghefari tower, as it collapses after it was hit by Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City, September 15, 2025.
Key takeaways from Qatar’s emergency summit after Israeli attack

By Lyndal Rowlands

Published On 16 Sep 2025

  • Leaders from across the Arab and Islamic world have met in the Qatari capital, Doha, and condemned Israel’s “cowardly” attack on Qatar as well as its genocide in Gaza.
  • Israeli forces intensify attacks on Gaza City as medics report the deaths of at least 57 Palestinians in attacks across the Strip.