LIVE: Israel pounds Gaza City; Muslim leaders condemn strike on Qatar
Israeli forces intensify attacks on Gaza City, killing dozens, as Arab and Muslim nations denounce Israel’s attack on Doha.
Published On 16 Sep 2025
- Leaders from across the Arab and Islamic world have met in the Qatari capital, Doha, and condemned Israel’s “cowardly” attack on Qatar as well as its genocide in Gaza.
- Israeli forces intensify attacks on Gaza City as medics report the deaths of at least 57 Palestinians in attacks across the Strip.