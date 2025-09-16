Live updates,

Charlie Kirk killing live: Murder suspect Robinson to appear in Utah court

Tyler Robinson, 22, expected to face formal charges in the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

FILE PHOTO: Charlie Kirk, Turning Point USA founder, puts on a MAGA hat during the AmericaFest 2024 conference sponsored by conservative group Turning Point in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S. December 19, 2024. REUTERS/Cheney Orr/File Photo
By Joseph Stepansky

Published On 16 Sep 2025

  • Tyler Robinson, 22, a trade school student suspected of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk at a Utah university, is due in court in the western US state to face formal charges at 3pm (21:00GMT).
  • FBI Director Kash Patel faces questioning from a Senate panel amid criticism of his handling of the investigation into Kirk’s killing as well as the case of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.