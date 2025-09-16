Live updatesLive updates,
Charlie Kirk killing live: Murder suspect Robinson to appear in Utah court
Tyler Robinson, 22, expected to face formal charges in the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
Published On 16 Sep 2025
- Tyler Robinson, 22, a trade school student suspected of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk at a Utah university, is due in court in the western US state to face formal charges at 3pm (21:00GMT).
- FBI Director Kash Patel faces questioning from a Senate panel amid criticism of his handling of the investigation into Kirk’s killing as well as the case of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.