Live updates,

LIVE: School sheltering displaced Palestinians hit by Israeli strike

The Israeli offensive on Gaza City is displacing thousands of starving Palestinians.

Video Duration 00 minutes 50 seconds 00:50

Israel bombs UNRWA-run school and makeshift shelter in Gaza City

By Nils Adler and Stephen Quillen

Published On 13 Sep 2025

  • Israeli air strikes targeted a UN school sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza City. A multi-story residential building was also bombed and destroyed in Gaza City.
  • Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met United States President Donald Trump in New York in the wake of Israel’s deadly strike on Doha this week.