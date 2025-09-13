Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: School sheltering displaced Palestinians hit by Israeli strike
The Israeli offensive on Gaza City is displacing thousands of starving Palestinians.
Published On 13 Sep 2025
- Israeli air strikes targeted a UN school sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza City. A multi-story residential building was also bombed and destroyed in Gaza City.
- Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met United States President Donald Trump in New York in the wake of Israel’s deadly strike on Doha this week.