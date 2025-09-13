Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Police arrest 22-year-old Tyler Robinson for Charlie Kirk’s murder
Robinson was arrested on charges of aggravated murder and felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily harm.
Published On 13 Sep 2025
- Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of Charlie Kirk, with Utah Governor Spencer Cox identifying the man as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson.
- Utah County Attorney Jeffrey Gray is set to formally charge Robinson, a resident of southern Utah, on Tuesday.