Live updates,

LIVE: Police arrest 22-year-old Tyler Robinson for Charlie Kirk’s murder

Robinson was arrested on charges of aggravated murder and felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily harm.

This photo released by the Utah Governor's Office on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025 shows Tyler Robinson. (Utah Governor's Office via AP)
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.

Al Jazeera Live

By Alastair McCready and Royce Kurmelovs

Published On 13 Sep 2025

Save

  • Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of Charlie Kirk, with Utah Governor Spencer Cox identifying the man as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson.
  • Utah County Attorney Jeffrey Gray is set to formally charge Robinson, a resident of southern Utah, on Tuesday.