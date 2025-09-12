Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Charlie Kirk shot dead; FBI releases images of ‘person of interest’
A federal manhunt is under way for anyone involved in the assassination of the conservative commentator and Trump ally.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
Published On 12 Sep 2025
- The FBI office in Salt Lake City, Utah, has posted two images of a “person of interest” in the killing of Charlie Kirk, a conservative American activist and ally of United States President Donald Trump.
- Kirk was speaking at a debate at Utah Valley University when authorities say a shooter fired a single round from a rooftop, fatally striking him in the neck in an apparent targeted assassination.