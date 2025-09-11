Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills 70 in Gaza, Qatar PM accuses Israel of ‘state terrorism’
Israeli forces killed more than 70 people in Gaza on Wednesday and launched deadly attacks on Yemen after earlier strikes on Hamas delegation in Doha, Qatar.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
Published On 11 Sep 2025
- Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani has called for Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu to be “brought to justice” for “state terrorism” following a deadly Israeli air attack on Doha.
- Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Qatar will continue its role as a “trusted and impartial” mediator in the region and beyond, despite statements made by Netanyahu.