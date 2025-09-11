Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Charlie Kirk killing stokes fears of rise in political assassinations
The conservative activist was a regular presence on cable TV where he leaned into culture wars and heaped praise on President Trump.
- Charlie Kirk, a conservative American activist and influential ally of US President Donald Trump, has been shot dead at a university event in the state of Utah in an apparent targeted assassination.
- He was speaking at a debate at Utah Valley University when authorities say a shooter fired a single round from a rooftop, with video showing Kirk reaching up with his right hand as blood gushed from the left side of his neck.