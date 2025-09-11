Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Brazil Supreme Court has majority to convict Bolsonaro on all charges
Three justices on Supreme Court panel vote to convict former President Jair Bolsonaro on planning coup, other charges.
Published On 11 Sep 2025
- A majority of justices on a five-member panel of Brazil’s Supreme Court has convicted former President Jair Bolsonaro of being part of an armed criminal organisation.
- A majority of the justices also voted to convict Bolsonaro of plotting a coup to stay in power and three other cirminal charges.