Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel’s deadly attack on Hamas in Qatar draws global condemnation
Israel’s attack that killed six in Doha draws criticism from across the world as Israeli troops continue to bombard Gaza.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
Published On 10 Sep 2025
- Israel has attacked Hamas’s leadership in the Qatari capital, Doha, in a strike that has drawn widespread global condemnation.
- Hamas says five members were killed in the attack, including the son of Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya. A member of Qatar’s security forces was also killed.