Live updates,

LIVE: Israel’s deadly attack on Hamas in Qatar draws global condemnation

Israel’s attack that killed six in Doha draws criticism from across the world as Israeli troops continue to bombard Gaza.

Una columna de humo se levanta en el lugar de una explosión, presuntamente provocada por un ataque israelí, el martes 9 de septiembre de 2025, en Doha, Qatar. (UGC vía AP)
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.

Al Jazeera Live

By Lyndal Rowlands and Joseph Stepansky

Published On 10 Sep 2025
  • Israel has attacked Hamas’s leadership in the Qatari capital, Doha, in a strike that has drawn widespread global condemnation.
  • Hamas says five members were killed in the attack, including the son of Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya. A member of Qatar’s security forces was also killed.