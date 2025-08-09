Live updates,

LIVE: Israel’s Gaza City occupation plan condemned as 4 more die of hunger

Palestinians in Gaza City say they won’t leave their homes despite Israel approving a plan for its military takeover.

A Palestinian boy carries a stroller at the site of a morning Israeli strike on a house, in Gaza City, August 8, 2025. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
By Alastair McCready
Published On 9 Aug 2025
  • The United Nations, several European countries and China are among a chorus of international condemnation of Israel’s plan to militarily occupy Gaza City, warning the move will worsen the enclave’s already dire humanitarian crisis.
  • Palestinians in Gaza City say they will not leave their homes despite Israel’s plan to forcibly displace hundreds of thousands of residents to camps in central Gaza.