LIVE: Israel’s Gaza City occupation plan condemned as 4 more die of hunger
Palestinians in Gaza City say they won’t leave their homes despite Israel approving a plan for its military takeover.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- The United Nations, several European countries and China are among a chorus of international condemnation of Israel’s plan to militarily occupy Gaza City, warning the move will worsen the enclave’s already dire humanitarian crisis.
- Palestinians in Gaza City say they will not leave their homes despite Israel’s plan to forcibly displace hundreds of thousands of residents to camps in central Gaza.