LIVE: Israel to occupy Gaza City, displacing tens of thousands amid famine
Israel’s security cabinet has approved a plan by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to occupy largest city in north Gaza.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
