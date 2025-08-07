Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills 13 in attacks since dawn as five starve to death in Gaza
Israeli forces carry out deadly early morning attacks, striking several residential buildings across the Gaza Strip.
- Israel’s assault on the Gaza Strip continued in the early hours of Thursday morning, with at least 13 people killed in attacks across the enclave since dawn, medical sources tell Al Jazeera.
- At least 44 Palestinians were killed across the enclave on Wednesday, including 18 aid seekers. The number of people who have died from starvation and malnutrition rose to 193, with five new confirmed hunger-related deaths in the past 24 hours.