LIVE: Israel kills 83 in Gaza as EU, UN condemn ‘alarming’ invasion plan
EU and UN slam Netanyahu’s push to fully occupy Gaza but Trump says it is ‘up to Israel’.
- Israeli forces killed at least 83 people across Gaza on Tuesday, including 58 aid seekers, as Gaza’s Health Ministry said hospitals recorded eight more hunger-related deaths.
- United Nations Assistant Secretary-General Miroslav Jenca told the UN Security Council that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s reported push to fully occupy Gaza is “deeply alarming”. European Commission Vice President Teresa Ribera also described the plan as an “unacceptable provocation”.