Live updates,

LIVE: Israel kills 83 in Gaza as EU, UN condemn ‘alarming’ invasion plan

EU and UN slam Netanyahu’s push to fully occupy Gaza but Trump says it is ‘up to Israel’.

a woman mourns over a body wrapped in a blanket on the ground
Video Duration 02 minutes 19 seconds 02:19

Over 50 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces at Gaza aid sites as hunger crisis worsens

By Lyndal RowlandsEdna Mohamed and Nils Adler
Published On 6 Aug 2025
  • Israeli forces killed at least 83 people across Gaza on Tuesday, including 58 aid seekers, as Gaza’s Health Ministry said hospitals recorded eight more hunger-related deaths.
  • United Nations Assistant Secretary-General Miroslav Jenca told the UN Security Council that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s reported push to fully occupy Gaza is “deeply alarming”. European Commission Vice President Teresa Ribera also described the plan as an “unacceptable provocation”.