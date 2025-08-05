Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills 74 in past day as trickle of aid trucks enter Gaza
Government Media Office says only 86 aid trucks are entering Gaza each day, as Israel continues to kill people seeking humanitarian relief.
- Israeli forces killed at least 74 Palestinians across Gaza on Monday, including 36 people seeking humanitarian aid, according to medical sources.
- Israel is allowing just 86 trucks of aid into Gaza a day, a figure equal to just 14 percent of the minimum 600 trucks needed each day to meet the basic needs of the population, according to data from Gaza’s Government Media Office.