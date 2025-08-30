Live updates,

Live: UN warns Israel of ‘horrific impact’ of planned Gaza City attack

The Israeli army declares Gaza City a ‘dangerous combat zone’ ahead of a looming offensive.

EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / TOPSHOT - Palestinians pray over the bodies of two children outside the al-Awda hospital where casualties of Israeli fire were transported ahead of their funerals, on August 29, 2025, in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip, as the war between Israel and the Hamas militant movement continues. (Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP)
Video Duration 01 minutes 08 seconds 01:08

Reaction to US visa ban on Palestinian officials ahead of UNGA

By Usaid Siddiqui and Tim Hume

Published On 30 Aug 2025
  • Heavy bombardment has been reported in Gaza City early on Saturday as Israel says its planned seizure of the besieged Palestinian territory’s largest area is progressing.
  • The United States has said it will not allow Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to travel to New York next month for a United Nations gathering of world leaders, where several US allies are set to recognise Palestine as a state.