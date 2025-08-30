Live updatesLive updates,
Live: UN warns Israel of ‘horrific impact’ of planned Gaza City attack
The Israeli army declares Gaza City a ‘dangerous combat zone’ ahead of a looming offensive.
Published On 30 Aug 2025
- Heavy bombardment has been reported in Gaza City early on Saturday as Israel says its planned seizure of the besieged Palestinian territory’s largest area is progressing.
- The United States has said it will not allow Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to travel to New York next month for a United Nations gathering of world leaders, where several US allies are set to recognise Palestine as a state.