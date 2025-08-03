Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills 38 aid seekers in Gaza; 7 Palestinians die of starvation
A 17-year-old was among seven people who starved to death in Gaza as Israeli forces shot dead dozens more aid seekers.
- The Israeli military killed at least 62 people in Gaza on Saturday, including 38 people desperately seeking food aid.
- A 17-year-old Palestinian boy died of starvation on Saturday, one of at least seven Palestinians who died of malnutrition within 24 hours across Gaza, according to medical sources.