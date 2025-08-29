Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills 21 Palestinians across Gaza, 5 in al-Mawasi ‘safe zone’
The al-Mawasi area in southern Gaza where Israel has told displaced people to go is among places targeted this morning.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
Published On 29 Aug 2025
- At least 21 Palestinians have been killed in early morning Israeli attacks across Gaza, including five in the al-Mawasi area – a so-called “humanitarian zone” designated by Israel – in the south.
- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is among those criticising Israel’s expanded military operation to seize Gaza City, saying it “signals a new and dangerous phase” in the war.