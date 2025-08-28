Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel demolishes all buildings in Gaza City’s southern Zeitoun area
Israeli attacks kill at least seven people in Gaza, including a woman and her child in the Bureij camp.
Published On 28 Aug 2025
- No buildings remain standing in the southern part of the Zeitoun neighbourhood in Gaza City as the Israeli ground operation launched earlier this month demolished more than 1,500 homes, according to Gaza’s Civil Defence.
- At least seven people have been killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza overnight and this morning, including a woman and her child in central Gaza’s Bureij refugee camp, medical sources told our colleagues at Al Jazeera Arabic.