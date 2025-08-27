Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel destroys entire neighbourhoods in push to occupy Gaza City
Israeli forces killed dozens in Gaza on Tuesday as tanks and warplanes levelled entire blocks in Gaza City.
- Israel is using overwhelming force in its push to occupy Gaza City, with tanks and warplanes levelling entire blocks, Tareq Abu Azzoum, Al Jazeera correspondent in Gaza, reports.
- At least 64 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza on Tuesday, including five people killed at a market in Gaza City.