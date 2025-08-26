Live updates,

Trump news live: US president moves to fire Federal Reserve governor

The administration ramps up attacks on the central bank as governor says she won’t step down.

US President Donald Trump speaks after signing a proclamation honoring the fourth anniversary of the attack at Abbey Gate in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on August 25, 2025.
Trump says he's 'not a dictator' amid federal troop deployment row

Published On 26 Aug 2025
  • A showdown is brewing at the Federal Reserve after Trump announced on Monday night that he was firing Governor Lisa Cook, an unprecedented move that immediately raises fears for the central bank’s independence. Cook has said she will not step down.
  • The administration is threatening to withhold federal funding to three Democratic states – California, New Mexico, and Washington – unless they adopt English proficiency requirements for commercial truck drivers.