Trump news live: US president moves to fire Federal Reserve governor
The administration ramps up attacks on the central bank as governor says she won’t step down.
- A showdown is brewing at the Federal Reserve after Trump announced on Monday night that he was firing Governor Lisa Cook, an unprecedented move that immediately raises fears for the central bank’s independence. Cook has said she will not step down.
- The administration is threatening to withhold federal funding to three Democratic states – California, New Mexico, and Washington – unless they adopt English proficiency requirements for commercial truck drivers.