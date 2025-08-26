Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: World outraged over Israeli attack on Gaza hospital, journalists
Governments and humanitarian groups condemn Israeli attacks that killed 21 people at Nasser Hospital.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Canada, Egypt, Iran and Saudi Arabia are among the countries that have condemned Israel’s attacks on Nasser Hospital, which killed at least 21 people, including five journalists, and were branded a “barbaric war crime” by Tehran.
- International human rights and humanitarian organisations, including Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and the Foreign Press Association, have expressed “outrage” and “shock” at the attack, which also targeted medical workers.