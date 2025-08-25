Live updates,

Live: Trump threatens more National Guard deployments

Threats to send troops into Chicago and Baltimore come as Washington, DC guards begin carrying arms.

Members of the Ohio National Guard wear their sidearms while patrolling in the Logan Circle neighborhood, weeks after US President Donald Trump ordered National Guard and law enforcement to patrol the nation’s capital to assist in crime prevention, in Washington, DC, on August 24, 2025. [Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters]
By Brian Osgood
Published On 25 Aug 2025
  • Building on longstanding rhetoric about crime rates in Democratic cities, United States President Donald Trump has threatened to send the National Guard into Baltimore, as news emerges that the Pentagon has been drawing up plans for a deployment in Chicago.
  • The ramping up comes as National Guard troops posted to Washington, DC, begin carrying weapons.