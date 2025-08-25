Live updatesLive updates,
Live: Trump threatens more National Guard deployments
Threats to send troops into Chicago and Baltimore come as Washington, DC guards begin carrying arms.
- Building on longstanding rhetoric about crime rates in Democratic cities, United States President Donald Trump has threatened to send the National Guard into Baltimore, as news emerges that the Pentagon has been drawing up plans for a deployment in Chicago.
- The ramping up comes as National Guard troops posted to Washington, DC, begin carrying weapons.