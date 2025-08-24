Live updates,

LIVE: Israel pounds Gaza; protesters across globe denounce Gaza City famine

People protest around the world as Israel continues push to seize Gaza City, where famine has been declared.

Gaza genocide deepens as famine hits, aid struggle intensifies

By Caolán Magee and Usaid Siddiqui
Published On 24 Aug 2025
  • Israeli forces continue pounding Gaza, after killing at least 63 Palestinians in attacks across the Strip, including children and aid seekers.
  • Authorities in Gaza have denounced Israel’s plans to expel medical workers from Gaza City as its military continues its push to seize the city and forcibly displace about 1 million people.