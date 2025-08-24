Live updates,

LIVE: Israel pounds Gaza; protesters across globe denounce Gaza City famine

People protest around the world as Israel continues push to seize Gaza City, where famine has been declared.

people walk in a street as smoke rises in the distance into a blue sky above damaged and destroyed city buildings
Video Duration 08 minutes 35 seconds 08:35

Gaza genocide deepens as famine hits, aid struggle intensifies

By Caolán Magee
Published On 24 Aug 2025
  • Israeli forces continue pounding Gaza, after killing at least 63 Palestinians in attacks across the Strip, including children and aid seekers.
  • Authorities in Gaza have denounced Israel’s plans to expel medical workers from Gaza City as its military continues its push to seize the city and forcibly displace about 1 million people.