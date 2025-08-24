Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel pounds Gaza; protesters across globe denounce Gaza City famine
People protest around the world as Israel continues push to seize Gaza City, where famine has been declared.
- Israeli forces continue pounding Gaza, after killing at least 63 Palestinians in attacks across the Strip, including children and aid seekers.
- Authorities in Gaza have denounced Israel’s plans to expel medical workers from Gaza City as its military continues its push to seize the city and forcibly displace about 1 million people.