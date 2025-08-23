Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills over 70 in Gaza as UN warns of famine ‘survival crisis’
Gaza’s Health Ministry says at least 71 people were killed in Israeli attacks over the past 24 hours.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- UNICEF said “a real child survival crisis” exists in Gaza as famine was officially declared, warning that it is “already too late” for many children.
- Four children were among the victims in a series of Israeli strikes on Gaza in the early hours of this morning, following at least 71 people killed by Israel’s bombardment of the Palestinian enclave on Friday.