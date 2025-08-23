Live updates,

LIVE: Israel kills over 70 in Gaza as UN warns of famine ‘survival crisis’

Gaza’s Health Ministry says at least 71 people were killed in Israeli attacks over the past 24 hours.

GAZA CITY, GAZA - AUGUST 22: A grieving woman sits next to a young boy outside Al-Shifa Hospital as white-shrouded bodies of Palestinians killed in an Israeli airstrike lie on the ground awaiting funeral arrangements in Gaza City on August 22, 2025. Photojournalist:Hamza Z. H. Qraiqea
By Ted Regencia and Usaid Siddiqui
Published On 23 Aug 2025