Live updates,

LIVE: Israel kills 25 Palestinians; finalises plan to seize Gaza City

Intense Israeli military shelling and strikes reported east of Deir el-Balah and in Gaza City.

Gaza
[Khames Alrefi/Anadolu]
By Usaid Siddiqui and Tim Hume
Published On 22 Aug 2025
  • At least 25 Palestinians, including three children, have been killed across Gaza since dawn, with the most intense bombardments reported west of Gaza City and east of Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.
  • Hamas has accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of disregarding efforts by international mediators to reach a ceasefire and of forging ahead with the military occupation of Gaza City.