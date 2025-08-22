Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills 25 Palestinians; finalises plan to seize Gaza City
Intense Israeli military shelling and strikes reported east of Deir el-Balah and in Gaza City.
- At least 25 Palestinians, including three children, have been killed across Gaza since dawn, with the most intense bombardments reported west of Gaza City and east of Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.
- Hamas has accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of disregarding efforts by international mediators to reach a ceasefire and of forging ahead with the military occupation of Gaza City.