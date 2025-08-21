Live updates,

LIVE: Israel starves two Palestinians to death; Gaza City attacks intensify

Israel is intensifying attacks on Gaza City, which it plans to seize, as world leaders condemn the E1 settlement project.

Gaza aid seekers
Video Duration 02 minutes 03 seconds 02:03

Israel begins planned Gaza City assault as it calls up 60,000 reservists

By Stephen QuillenUsaid SiddiquiJillian Kestler-D'Amours and Nils Adler
Published On 21 Aug 2025
  • Gaza’s Health Ministry has recorded two deaths “due to famine and malnutrition in the past 24 hours”, raising the total number of hunger-related deaths in the enclave over the course of Israel’s war on Gaza to 271, including 112 children.
  • Israel has begun intensifying attacks on Gaza City, which it is planning to seize, forcibly displacing close to 1 million people and carrying out the “systematic demolitions” of Palestinian homes.