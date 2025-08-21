Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel starves two Palestinians to death; Gaza City attacks intensify
Israel is intensifying attacks on Gaza City, which it plans to seize, as world leaders condemn the E1 settlement project.
- Gaza’s Health Ministry has recorded two deaths “due to famine and malnutrition in the past 24 hours”, raising the total number of hunger-related deaths in the enclave over the course of Israel’s war on Gaza to 271, including 112 children.
- Israel has begun intensifying attacks on Gaza City, which it is planning to seize, forcibly displacing close to 1 million people and carrying out the “systematic demolitions” of Palestinian homes.