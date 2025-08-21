Live updates,

LIVE: Israel intensifies Gaza City attacks; West Bank settlement condemned

Israel is intensifying attacks on Gaza City, which it plans to seize, as world leaders condemn the E1 settlement project.

Palestinians stand as smoke rises following an Israeli strike, in Gaza City, August 20, 2025. REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas
Israel begins planned Gaza City assault as it calls up 60,000 reservists

By Stephen Quillen
Published On 21 Aug 2025
  • Israel has begun intensifying attacks on Gaza City, which it is planning to seize, forcibly displacing close to 1 million people and carrying out the “systematic demolitions” of Palestinian homes.
  • Hamas accused Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu of disregarding efforts by international mediators to reach a ceasefire and of forging ahead with the military seizure of Gaza City.