LIVE: Israel intensifies Gaza City attacks; West Bank settlement condemned
Israel is intensifying attacks on Gaza City, which it plans to seize, as world leaders condemn the E1 settlement project.
- Israel has begun intensifying attacks on Gaza City, which it is planning to seize, forcibly displacing close to 1 million people and carrying out the “systematic demolitions” of Palestinian homes.
- Hamas accused Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu of disregarding efforts by international mediators to reach a ceasefire and of forging ahead with the military seizure of Gaza City.