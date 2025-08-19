Live updates,

LIVE: Israel kills at least 21 in Gaza as Hamas approves ceasefire proposal

Dead in Gaza include at least six killed in Israeli attack on tents for displaced in Khan Younis.

Palestinians gather to receive cooked meals from a food distribution center.
Israeli strikes devastate Gaza City as residents refuse to flee

By Caolán Magee and Stephen Quillen
Published On 19 Aug 2025
  • Hamas says it has informed mediators that it has approved a proposal for a Gaza ceasefire deal, which would include a 60-day truce.
  • At least eight people were killed in Israeli attacks on tents housing displaced people in Khan Younis, and four more in an attack on a tent in Deir el-Balah, according to hospitals.