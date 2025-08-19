Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills at least 21 in Gaza as Hamas approves ceasefire proposal
Dead in Gaza include at least six killed in Israeli attack on tents for displaced in Khan Younis.
- Hamas says it has informed mediators that it has approved a proposal for a Gaza ceasefire deal, which would include a 60-day truce.
- At least eight people were killed in Israeli attacks on tents housing displaced people in Khan Younis, and four more in an attack on a tent in Deir el-Balah, according to hospitals.