LIVE: Israel kills nearly 60 Palestinians as attacks on Gaza City intensify
Israeli forces kill at least 37 aid seekers across Gaza on Sunday, as Israelis protest to demand deal to free captives.
- Gaza City was the main target of Israeli air attacks on Sunday that killed nearly 60 people – including at least 37 seeking food – as Israel intensifies attacks on Gaza’s largest city before plans to seize it.
- Hamas has slammed Israel’s plan to seize Gaza City and forcibly displace its population, calling Israeli promises to provide shelter and humanitarian aid “blatant deception”.