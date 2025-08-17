Live updates,

LIVE: Israel intensifies attacks on Gaza City, kills 7 at al-Ahli Hospital

Israeli military advances plans to take over the northern city and forcibly displace more than a million Palestinians.

Palestinian man mourns the death of his son, Kanan Bakr, killed in an early morning Israeli strike on a tent, according to medics, in Gaza City, August 15, 2025.
Video Duration 05 minutes 53 seconds 05:53

Palestinians have no choice but to see their children die of malnutrition

By Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 17 Aug 2025
  • Israeli forces bomb al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City, killing seven people, as the military advances plans to take over the northern city and forcibly displace more than a million Palestinians.
  • The Palestinian Health Ministry says 11 more people have died of Israel-induced starvation in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 251. The victims include 108 children.