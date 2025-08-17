Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel intensifies attacks on Gaza City, kills 7 at al-Ahli Hospital
Israeli military advances plans to take over the northern city and forcibly displace more than a million Palestinians.
- Israeli forces bomb al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City, killing seven people, as the military advances plans to take over the northern city and forcibly displace more than a million Palestinians.
- The Palestinian Health Ministry says 11 more people have died of Israel-induced starvation in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 251. The victims include 108 children.