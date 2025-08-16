Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills at least 1,760 people seeking aid in Gaza since May – UN
The UN figure represents a jump of several hundred deaths since its last published figures at the beginning of August.
- The UN human rights office says at least 1,760 Palestinians have been killed while seeking aid in Gaza since late May, a jump of several hundred since its last published figures at the beginning of August.
- At least 44 people were killed by Israeli army attacks across the Gaza Strip on Friday, hospital sources told Al Jazeera.